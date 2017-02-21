My Cart (0)
Your Guide to Email-Open Statistics on Mobiles [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,226 views
There are 2.6 billion email users in the world, but only 900 million of them are desktop computer users, according to data cited in an infographic by EasySendy.

That leaves 1.7 billion people checking email on their mobile devices, so it's extra important for marketers to make sure emails look good and function well on mobiles.

However, in most industries, conversions from email are far more frequent on desktops than on mobile devices, according to the data.

That's a big gap for marketers to fill, but progress is being made. In the past three years, emails have become more mobile-friendly, and just 23% of emails are now desktop-centric.

To learn more about how mobile users interact with email, tap or click on the infographic to see a larger version:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

