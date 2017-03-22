What the Rise of Virtual Reality Means for Marketing [Animated Infographic]

Virtual reality isn't just for gaming anymore. The immersive technology is making its way into the marketing world, and B2C as well as B2B companies have started to use this technology as a marketing tactic.

An animated infographic produced by Marketo and Column Five explains how the technology is being used, and predicts what we can expect to see of virtual reality in the future.

According to the graphic:

• VR product revenue is forecast to reach $4.6 billion in 2017, and VR active-user growth is projected to reach 90 million.

• Brands such as Samsung, Tom's, HBO's Game of Thrones, and Lowe's are already cashing in on the VR trend, using it for customer acquisition, brand-affinity enhancement, and point-of-sale assistance.





To get ideas for how your brand might use virtual reality, tap or click on the preview image to see the full animated infographic: