Group Collaboration Tools: Microsoft Teams vs. Slack [Infographic]

A group collaboration doesn't merely help your organization become more efficient; it also acts as a virtual extension of your team. And so, you'll want to make sure the tool you select is a good fit for your needs and culture, just as you would want an employee to be.

That's where an infographic by TechWyse comes in, illustrating the similarities and differences between heavyweight Slack and newcomer Microsoft Teams.

The differences are more than cosmetic, the infographic explains (although the options for colors and themes do vary between the two solutions).

A team looking to implement a group collaboration solution would be wise to consider ways each tool integrates with third-party apps, security options, and extra utilities such as polls and support for various languages.

To see more differences and similarities between Microsoft Teams and Slack, tap or click the image to view the full infographic:



