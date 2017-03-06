The Science Behind Superb Packaging [Infographic]

If you've shopped on Amazon, you've probably received a follow-up email to rate your shipping package. Amazon takes packaging seriously, and your business should, too.

After all, packaging doesn't just refer to shipments; retail product packaging often keeps those products from going bad and provides differentiation, according to an infographic published by Direct Packaging Solutions.

And since packaging is the first impression consumers may have of your product, getting packaging wrong can cost you sales.

Luckily, there have been innovations in the packaging world, as the infographic explains, such as retail packaging that allows consumers to feel the product inside the box, new lightweight materials, and packaging that can be safely baked, frozen, or microwaved.

To see more about packaging and some of the innovations and strategies that can help protect, store, and sell your products, check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version:



