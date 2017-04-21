Top 10 Features of Mobile Apps for Businesses [Infographic]

So you've decided to build a mobile app—or maybe your brand already has one—and you want to take advantage of all the goodness an app can bring your users.

In addition to the basic functions that allow your customers to research your products and purchase easily, you may want to consider additional features. The team at Bizness Apps has compiled an infographic of what it considers the top 10 features and why they are important.

For example, 39% of customers spend more if they receive a personalized mobile coupon, the infographic explains, so including discount coupons in your app can boost sales.

Moreover, phone calls to your business can have better conversion rates than clicks, so a click-to-call button that makes dialing easy should be part of an app.

And, finally, push notifications don't have to be pesky. When implemented well, they can have a big impact on brand loyalty, the infographic explains.





For more ideas on how to make your mobile app extra useful to your customers and more profitable for your business, check out the infographic: