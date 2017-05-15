My Cart (0)
How to Use Product Videos to Boost E-Commerce Sales [Infographic]

by   |    |  488 views
Top

Nearly half (46%) of people who viewed video ads took some kind of follow-up action, according to a study cited in an infographic about video in e-commerce.

The infographic, released by JLB Media Productions, also point out that one in four shoppers uses YouTube to search for videos about products they are considering.

With figures like those, it's easy to see how video can help move customers along the path to purchase.In fact, the infographic includes examples of how real brands have implemented video to their benefit.

For example, one company increased conversions 25% when it added video to its website, and a few brands found that customers who watch videos are much more likely to purchase than those who don't.

To see more compelling statistics about how buyers use video when shopping, check out the infographic:


 


