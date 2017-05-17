My Cart (0)
Why a Global Content Model Makes Sense in Today's Market [Infographic]

by   |    |  490 views
If you're doing business around the world, then you probably face some unique challenges when creating content. Languages, cultures, and technologies vary by country, and keeping track of it all is a lot for a marketer to manage.

An infographic by translation and content management company SDL outlines some of these pain points, including the following statistics:

• 92% of companies face challenges in translating content.

• 70% of companies support five or more languages.

• 71% of companies have no direct integration between their Web content management systems and translation services.


The infographic suggests that marketers create a global content strategy before simply translating content, and is also advises that Web content management and translation tools be integrated to create a more efficient experience.

For more on how to deal with global content challenges, check out the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

