Why a Global Content Model Makes Sense in Today's Market [Infographic]

If you're doing business around the world, then you probably face some unique challenges when creating content. Languages, cultures, and technologies vary by country, and keeping track of it all is a lot for a marketer to manage.

An infographic by translation and content management company SDL outlines some of these pain points, including the following statistics:

• 92% of companies face challenges in translating content.

• 70% of companies support five or more languages.

• 71% of companies have no direct integration between their Web content management systems and translation services.





The infographic suggests that marketers create a global content strategy before simply translating content, and is also advises that Web content management and translation tools be integrated to create a more efficient experience.

For more on how to deal with global content challenges, check out the infographic: