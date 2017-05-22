My Cart (0)
How to Use Google AdWords: 11 Steps to Success [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,094 views
Setting up campaigns with Google AdWords can be a daunting task—but it doesn't have to be.

Before you set up an account, you should know and understand your goals and how AdWords works, but even if you're already using AdWords and want to get the most out of it, an infographic by WordStream can help.

The infographic guides you through 11 steps to make sure you're using Google AdWords to its fullest potential.

Start by setting your goals and knowing your audience, the infographic suggests. For instance, if your audience is the home improvement set, you should know that 45% of home improvement searchers on mobile devices are women.

Then move into your keyword research, budgeting, and account setup. Also, be sure to implement tracking correctly and continually optimize. The last step? Profit!


To see all 11 steps to guide you to Google AdWord bliss, click or tap on the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

