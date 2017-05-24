My Cart (0)
Seven Tips for Building a Killer Email List [Infographic]

by   |    |  929 views
If an email is sent but no one receives it, does it have an impact?

Probably not. Which is why building an email list is vital to any marketing program.

Email provider Campaigner compiled seven methods you can use to build your email list. For example, give people incentive to opt in, the infographic suggests, citing a statistic that offering a freebie, such as an e-book, can increase email signups more than 200%.

Also, remember to integrate your email, social media, and blogging strategies, as the three are connected; success in one channel can help you create more success in the others.

To see all seven tips, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

