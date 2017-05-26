Why People Abandon Online Shopping Carts and What to Do About It [Infographic]

Nearly three quarters (74%) of visitors to retail websites abandon their shopping carts, according to an infographic created by remarketing company SaleCycle.

Imagine if just a small percentage of those abandoners returned to buy—and what that would mean for revenue.

To make that happen, it would behoove marketers to see why people are abandoning their carts. Though reasons vary by industry, overall 23% of abandoners say they had an issue with shipping, 18% wanted to compare prices, and 15% decided to buy in store.

Knowing that, marketers can take actions such as a providing price guarantees to reduce comparison-shopping, and offering on-site service to encourage visitors to work out issues in that moment rather than going elsewhere.

For more stats on abandonment rates by industry and tips on what marketers can do about abandonments, check out the infographic. Tap or click for a larger version.



