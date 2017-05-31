Seven Tested Ways Texting Can Help Your Business [Infographic]

Email, social, search engine marketing, and offline campaigns... can there be any more ways to reach customers?

The folks at TextMagic say "yes," and argue that texting can be one of the most efficient and effective ways to reach your audience, noting that SMS has open rates of 98% and conversation rates of 45%.

And texting shouldn't be limited to marketing, the company points out in an infographic that highlights seven ways small businesses can use text messages:

1. Sales and marketing campaigns

2. Coupons





3. Order confirmations

4. Appointment reminders

5. Alerts and notifications

6. Staff communication

7. Surveys

To see more on how text messaging can be put to use for your business, check out the infographic: