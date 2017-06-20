10 Things You Can Do With an Explainer Video (And Why You Should Do Them) [Infographic]

Videos have become a powerful tool for marketers, helping engage customers and move them along through all paths of the buying journey.
For example, almost half of Web users look for videos related to a product or service before even visiting a store, and viewers are anywhere from 64% to 85% more likely to buy after watching a product video, according to an infographic produced by branding and animation agency Breadnbeyond.
The infographic not only shows how to use explainer videos throughout the marketing funnel but also suggests which tools to use for sharing your videos.
And don't limit the use of video to customers. Presentations and internal company training can also be enhanced with explainer videos, the infographic suggests.
To get some ideas for how to bring explainer video to your business, click on the truncated image, below, for the full infographic:
Love the idea of the info graphic, however it is SO long and therefore SO small that you can't read it when you click on the link. These are a fabulous visual idea BUT to be useful (to me at any rate) they have to be readable
Agreed! I can't read it.
Ah....just click...it will enlarge. However...it's funny that you're telling us how to make a video...and it's not video. Hmmmm.
I kinda expected the infographic, to be an explainer video. Just sayin'.