127 Facts and Stats About Video Marketing [Infographic]

The use of online video is growing fast, with YouTube at a billion watch hours daily—and that's growing 50% year over year, according to an infographic by WebsiteBuilder.org.uk.
Marketers are finding the medium can be an effective way to reach their audiences at any point in the marketing funnel.
With all the hype around video, what should marketers know? When is the best time to post videos? What is YouTube's role in this phenomenon? And how are brands using video to increase engagement, conversions, and revenue?
The infographic answers those questions and more.
We couldn't fit all 127 facts and stats on this page, so click or tap on the image to see the full infographic:
What a great infographic, so many facts, details, and things to wonder about. Thanks!
What a well done and thought out infographic including the clear support that social marketers need to be moving to video as over 75% of social content will be consumed by video in the future and video boost connection with your audience and therefore conversion rates. Thanks for sharing