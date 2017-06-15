127 Facts and Stats About Video Marketing [Infographic]

The use of online video is growing fast, with YouTube at a billion watch hours daily—and that's growing 50% year over year, according to an infographic by WebsiteBuilder.org.uk.

Marketers are finding the medium can be an effective way to reach their audiences at any point in the marketing funnel.

With all the hype around video, what should marketers know? When is the best time to post videos? What is YouTube's role in this phenomenon? And how are brands using video to increase engagement, conversions, and revenue?

The infographic answers those questions and more.

We couldn't fit all 127 facts and stats on this page, so click or tap on the image to see the full infographic:



