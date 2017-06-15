My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

127 Facts and Stats About Video Marketing [Infographic]

by   |    |  869 views
Email
Top

The use of online video is growing fast, with YouTube at a billion watch hours daily—and that's growing 50% year over year, according to an infographic by WebsiteBuilder.org.uk.

Marketers are finding the medium can be an effective way to reach their audiences at any point in the marketing funnel.

With all the hype around video, what should marketers know? When is the best time to post videos? What is YouTube's role in this phenomenon? And how are brands using video to increase engagement, conversions, and revenue?

The infographic answers those questions and more. 

We couldn't fit all 127 facts and stats on this page, so click or tap on the image to see the full infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvertisingCustomer BehaviorMarketing StrategySocial MediaVideosYouTube

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
1 rating(s)

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by andrew Thu Jun 15, 2017 via web

    What a great infographic, so many facts, details, and things to wonder about. Thanks!

  • by JoAnne Thu Jun 15, 2017 via web

    What a well done and thought out infographic including the clear support that social marketers need to be moving to video as over 75% of social content will be consumed by video in the future and video boost connection with your audience and therefore conversion rates. Thanks for sharing

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!