Where in the World Is Your Brand From, and Why Does It Matter? [Infographic]

Marketers and branding experts take good care to think about various elements of their brands: What feelings do the colors evoke? What are people's reactions to the logo? What are the brand values?

Another important aspect of branding is the "where," according to an infographic produced by B2B product-comparison site Market Inspector.

The term used in the infographic is "geographic entanglement," and we're all familiar with this concept, even if we don't think about it frequently. For example, Volkswagen deliberately uses German in its international slogans to maintain the "country of origin" effect, which can strongly influence buying decisions, the infographic says.

It goes on to explain that geographic entanglement matters to brands for various reasons, such as the idea that "positive geographic associations can be a long-term competitive advantage that is hard to imitate."

For more on the geography of branding (or the branding of geography), check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



