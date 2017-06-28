My Cart (0)
The Tangled Web of the Digital Giants [Interactive Infographic]

Google owns (part of) Uber. Microsoft owns LinkedIn and Nokia. The Web is a tangled mix of amalgamations and business relationships.

Digital marketing agency Hallam has created an interactive infographic that shows the connections between some of the most popular brands around, and some are surprising.

For instance, click on the Amazon circle, and the connections are pretty straightforward. Click on Etsy, and you'll see just how complicated they can get.

Take a look to see whether any of the connections are news to you.

Just click on a circle to get started:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

