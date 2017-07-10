Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Monday Inspiration: Legendary Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs [Infographic]

by   |    |  867 views
Email
Top

Successful entrepreneurs and celebrities may make their accomplishments look easy, but it's rarely the case that they are easy. It isn't just their talents, but also their perseverance and personal ethos that help them change the world.

And though their careers and industries might be different from ours, we can still find inspiration in their success.

So get those screenshot tools ready because you're sure to find a quote or two you'll want to remember in this list-o-graphic by payment company Total Processing.

The list includes tech giants, businesspeople, celebrities, and artists.

Looking for some motivation? Check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementCreativityWomen

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!