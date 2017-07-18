119 Facts About Email Marketing [Infographic]

You don't know these email facts... Or do you?

An infographic by WebsiteBuilder.org is full of facts about email marketing. We've pulled out a few to test your email marketing knowledge:

1. How many billion emails are sent on average each day? A) 126 B) 156 C) 196

2. Which type of email has the best open rates? A) Newsletter B) Abandoned cart C) Inactive customer

3. ___% of email is opened on a mobile device. A) 25 B) 55 C) 80





If you selected C (196), B (Abandoned cart), and B (55), respectively, then you do know a little something about email.

Check out the infographic for much more about unsubscribe rates, automation, personalization, case studies, and other email-related facts and figures: