119 Facts About Email Marketing [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,489 views
Email
You don't know these email facts... Or do you?

An infographic by WebsiteBuilder.org is full of facts about email marketing. We've pulled out a few to test your email marketing knowledge:

1. How many billion emails are sent on average each day? A) 126 B) 156 C) 196

2. Which type of email has the best open rates? A) Newsletter B) Abandoned cart C) Inactive customer

3. ___% of email is opened on a mobile device. A) 25 B) 55 C) 80


If you selected C (196), B (Abandoned cart), and B (55), respectively, then you do know a little something about email.

Check out the infographic for much more about unsubscribe rates, automation, personalization, case studies, and other email-related facts and figures:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

  • by Cathy Tue Jul 18, 2017 via web

    Great infographics! Thanks for the awesome work.

