Limited Time Offer: Save 25% on PRO with code JULYPRO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

104 Mobile Marketing Facts [Infographic]

by   |    |  100 views
Email
Top

Yesterday we quizzed you on email marketing stats. Today, we'll take a look at mobile.

The following infographic by WebsiteBuilder.org is full of facts about mobile marketing. So let's see how much you know.

According to the infographic...

1. The average conversion rate on mobile is higher/lower than on desktop.

2. The average clickthrough rate for paid search on mobile is higher/lower than on desktop.


3. Users browse ___% more products in an app than on a mobile website. A) 146 B) 206 C) 286

4. ___% of B2B marketers consider mobile apps important to content marketing. A) 15 B) 45 C) 83

Did you answer "higher," "lower," C (286), and C (83), respectively? If so, you're a mobile marketing champ!

Check out the infographic for more stats and fun facts about loyalty programs, search, shopping behavior, and other aspects of mobile marketing.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

AdvertisingB2CCustomer BehaviorCustomer LoyaltyE-CommerceEmailMobile MarketingSearch Engines

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!