How to Make Your Workplace Healthy [Infographic]

Considering that American adults spend at least one-third of their lives at work, it makes sense that your workspace contribute to your overall health.

Take a few seconds to look at how you're sitting, where your monitor is positioned, and what's around you. Do you feel good? Should you be sitting up straighter?

Intuit has published an infographic with tips for making your office, desk, and work habits healthier.

For example, "1 in 3 workers has accepted or left a job due to the condition of the building and/or amenities offered," the infographic says. And a case study cited in the infographic tells how adding natural light to a workplace increased employee productivity.

Improvement isn't limited to your desk. The infographic suggests having walking meetings (which Steve Jobs was known for) and adding plants around the office.





So sit up straight, feet flat on the ground, and click or tap the infographic to view a larger version: