The Complete Guide to Snapchat Ad Targeting [Infographic]

As with Facebook ad targeting, Snapchat ad targeting can be a powerful way to target very specific audiences. However, it can also be an overwhelming process for marketers to figure out.



An infographic by Snapchat advertising agency Advertisemint helps clarify the Snapchat advertising process by defining the options for each of six targeting categories:

1. Lifestyle: From bookworms to sports fans, you can target specific lifestyle behaviors.

2. Shoppers: This targeting option allows advertisers to select an audience based on purchases made.

3. Visitors: Target people based on the types of establishments they have visited, from car dealerships to pet stores.





4. Viewers: Target based on television viewing habits.

5. Demographics: From new moms to Spanish speakers, this is your basic demographics category.

6. Devices: This self-explanatory category allows advertisers to target based on the device being used.

The graphic also defines four custom targeting options:

Match Targeting: Use your current contacts to create a Snapchat audience. Lookalike Targeting: Expand your reach to similar users. Exclusion Targeting: Target only new subscribers. Engagement Targeting: Target based on interaction with other ads, geofilters, and lenses.

To see the full list of Snapchat ad targeting options, click or tap on the infographic for a larger version: