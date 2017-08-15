The Challenges of Programmatic Advertising and How to Overcome Them [Infographic]

Programmatic ad buying can save marketers time and create more efficient advertising programs. But, as an infographic by Infectious Media explains, it's not a panacea, and marketers face three top challenges when buying media:

1. Brand safety: The infographic explains that the longer the supply chain, the more chances that advertisers lose transparency and data, which means loss of control over brand safety.

2. Ad fraud: This is a scary term, and fraud is expected to cost advertisers $16.4 billion this year, the infographic says.

3. Viewability: The ability of recipients to actually see you ads varies by device and advertising network.

But don't lose hope. The infographic ends by explaining that a layered approach with both tech and human elements can help brands maximize the quality of their media buys. To learn more, check out the infographic:



