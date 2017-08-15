My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Challenges of Programmatic Advertising and How to Overcome Them [Infographic]

by   |    |  541 views
Email
Top

Programmatic ad buying can save marketers time and create more efficient advertising programs. But, as an infographic by Infectious Media explains, it's not a panacea, and marketers face three top challenges when buying media:

1. Brand safety: The infographic explains that the longer the supply chain, the more chances that advertisers lose transparency and data, which means loss of control over brand safety.

2. Ad fraud: This is a scary term, and fraud is expected to cost advertisers $16.4 billion this year, the infographic says.

3. Viewability: The ability of recipients to actually see you ads varies by device and advertising network.

But don't lose hope. The infographic ends by explaining that a layered approach with both tech and human elements can help brands maximize the quality of their media buys. To learn more, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Advertising

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!