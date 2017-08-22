SMS Is on the Rise for Business: Trends and Stats [Infographic]

As long as people have carried mobile phones, marketers have seen the potential for a new way to contact an engaged and responsive audience.

So far, however, SMS hasn't picked up like other forms of communication have, especially in the US. But the channel is on an upward trajectory, and today's infographic, by Semaphore, explains how recipients use SMS and suggests ideas for how marketers can implement SMS in their marketing strategy.

A whopping 98% of SMS messages are read, says the infographic, and the response rate of text messaging is 45%, versus 6% for email. It goes on to take a global view and explain that since much of the world still doesn't have easy online access, SMS is often the preferred way to receive promotional communications.

How can your company take advantage of this channel? In addition to promotional messages, brands can consider password resets, event reminders, customer support, coupons, and more, the infographic suggests.

To see the latest trends in SMS for business, check out the infographic:



