How Brands Use Instagram Stories [Infographic]

Instagram Stories turned one recently, and influencer marketing platform Klear analyzed 149 brands across eight industries to see how brands are using this relatively new medium.

Some of the results were compiled into an infographic that highlights which brands perform best and how each industry uses Stories to drive action and engagement.

For instance, most brand Stories (59%) lead to a shoppable page, explains the infographic, with 23% driving to other social platform, and 10% to a blog post.

Over one-third (36%) of brand Stories promote a product, 14% consist of an influencer takeover, and 5% are how-tos.

If you're looking for some Insta-inspiration, check out Kayak, McDonald's, and IBM, which are some of the most active brands on Stories, according to Klear. To see the details about how brands are using Instagram Stories, check out the infographic:



