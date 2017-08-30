My Cart (0)
The Complete Guide to Twitter Advertising Targeting Options [Infographic]

by   |    |  596 views
Tweet, tweet. A little bird told me that 66% of Twitter users have discovered a new brand on the social media platform. How can your brand be found—and, more important, found by people who will want to buy from you?

Twitter offers robust ad targeting capabilities, and today's infographic by influencer marketer platform Izea breaks down how to use them.

First, it explains the five ways to use Twitter campaigns:

  1. Boost brand awareness: Pay for each impression.
  2. Increase your Twitter following: Pay for each new follower.
  3. Increase website traffic: Pay for clickthroughs.
  4. Increase engagement: Pay for the initial engagement.
  5. Quick promote / Promoted video: Pay for a number of promoted views (based on your budget).

The infographic goes on to explain how to best use Twitter's targeting options. It recommends starting with the basics—such as location, gender, device, and language—and then adding behavioral, keyword, follower, or interest targeting, the last of which is broken out into 25 categories and 350 subtopics.

To have the complete guide at your fingertips, be sure to bookmark this infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

AdvertisingBehavioral MarketingDemographicsSegmentationSocial MediaTwitter

