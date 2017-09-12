Is Brand Loyalty Dead? [Infographic]

In the first half of the twentieth century, a superior product was enough for consumers claim loyalty to a brand.

Today, markters know it's not that easy. With more choice, a saturation of promotional material, and high customer expectations, creating—and maintaining—brand loyalty is a much taller order.

Does that mean brand loyalty is dead? Well, not exactly, but it's not the same as it was. And that's OK, says an infographic created by product review site Rave Reviews.

This new world of brand loyalty gives customers a voice, the infographic explains. For example, shoppers are no longer tied to companies, which gives newer brands an opportunity to enter the marketplace. It also motivates brands to listen and be innovative about products and services.

The status quo doesn't survive in an environment where quality is constantly improving.





Brand loyalty has changed, and modern brands need to keep up. For more on how to do that, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.