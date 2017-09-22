The Merging of Marketing and Human Resources [Infographic]

We all know about the importance of aligning marketing and sales teams, but here's a new one for you: What about marketing and HR?

You read that right. Digital marketing agency Mabbly created an infographic that explains why this partnership is natural.

The gist is that marketers are selling a brand, so marketers who are happier in their jobs will do better at selling that brand. As the infographic says, "How are marketers supposed to convince consumers to be engaged in the brand, when those who invest 40+ hours a week in the compary aren't even engaged?"

The graphic also explains the difference between profit-driven companies and purpose-driven companies, and how the latter can give employees more meaning in their work.

To see what's driving this trend in marketing and HR, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



