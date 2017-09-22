My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Merging of Marketing and Human Resources [Infographic]

by   |    |  590 views
Email
Top

We all know about the importance of aligning marketing and sales teams, but here's a new one for you: What about marketing and HR?

You read that right. Digital marketing agency Mabbly created an infographic that explains why this partnership is natural.

The gist is that marketers are selling a brand, so marketers who are happier in their jobs will do better at selling that brand. As the infographic says, "How are marketers supposed to convince consumers to be engaged in the brand, when those who invest 40+ hours a week in the compary aren't even engaged?" 

The graphic also explains the difference between profit-driven companies and purpose-driven companies, and how the latter can give employees more meaning in their work.

To see what's driving this trend in marketing and HR, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version. 



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementHiring Outside ResourcesManagement

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!