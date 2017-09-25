My Cart (0)
How to Choose a Font for Your Brand [Infographic]

A brand's font choice is like the plumbing in your home: You don't think much about it until something goes wrong—and then it's a disaster.

The right font says so much about your brand, an infographic produced by branding development consultancy Creative Canary explains.

For example, the font you select for your brand will (or, at least, should) tell customers about your company's ethos. Serif fonts, like Times New Roman, portray professionalism and pragmatism, whereas handwriting fonts tend to be associated with brands that seek a friendly, approachable image.

The graphic also explains the different between a font and a typeface: The typeface is what we often today call "font," such as Arial, Courier, or Bradley Hand. But the font incorporates the typeface plus the attributes, such as the style (bold, underline, etc.) and sizing.

To see more about the fascinating world of fonts, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

Branding

