How Much Do Instagram Ads Cost? [Infographic]

What's going on on Instagram these days?

Glad you asked, because an infographic by AdEspresso, a Facebook ad manager that's part of the Hootsuite family, explains trends on the social platform—both in posts and in ad prices.

As for who's popular, celebrities have the biggest followings on Instagram, but influencers are knocking at their door as 60% of generation Z reports preferring influencers versus celebrities in ads, according to the graphic.

Ad pricing on the platform vary, depending on whom you're targeting. For instance, the most expensive CPC (cost-per-click) ads are for female iPhone users age 18-34. The least expensive are for male Android users 65+ years old.

To see more about what's happening on the social platform these days, check out the infographic:



