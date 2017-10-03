Healthcare Marketers' Secret Weapon: The Phone [Infographic]

Healthcare marketers have a unique challenge, because people buy and use healthcare very differently from how they buy most other products and services.

This infographic by DialogTech explains that healthcare marketers can take advantage of that difference by using the phone to their benefit.

One study found that 88% of doctors' appointments are booked over the phone, and another found that only 2.4% are self-booked online, according to the infographic.

It goes on to explain how marketers can use the phone to acquire and retain patients, such as sourcing how patients found the phone number, integrating call data with your CRM, and using automated and interactive voice notifications to improve communication.

To see more about how healthcare marketers can use the phone to help grow business, check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.





