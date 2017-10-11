YouTube Stats, Facts, and Figures for 2017 [Infographic]

Since it was founded in 2005, YouTube has become an Internet powerhouse. Acquired by Google shortly after its launch, the video platform has grown to 1.5 billion monthly active users.

Yes, that's billion, with a "B," and it amounts to almost one- third of everyone on the Internet, according to an infographic by Filmora, which specializes in simplifying film editing.

The graphic puts together dozens of stats and facts about YouTube. Here are a just a few that might surprise you:

• Over 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute.

• Over 40% of videos fall into the category of "people and blogs"; next largest is "gaming," at 14%.





• Within 24 hours of being uploaded, 32% of videos will have been removed for various reasons.

To see more facts about the largest video-viewing platform, check out the infographic: