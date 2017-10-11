My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

YouTube Stats, Facts, and Figures for 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  668 views
Email
Top

Since it was founded in 2005, YouTube has become an Internet powerhouse. Acquired by Google shortly after its launch, the video platform has grown to 1.5 billion monthly active users.

Yes, that's billion, with a "B," and it amounts to almost one- third of everyone on the Internet, according to an infographic by Filmora, which specializes in simplifying film editing.

The graphic puts together dozens of stats and facts about YouTube. Here are a just a few that might surprise you:

• Over 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute.

• Over 40% of videos fall into the category of "people and blogs"; next largest is "gaming," at 14%.


• Within 24 hours of being uploaded, 32% of videos will have been removed for various reasons.

To see more facts about the largest video-viewing platform, check out the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorSocial MediaVideosYouTube

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!