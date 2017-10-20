My Cart (0)
Progressive Web Apps: What They Are and How They Can Outperform Traditional Apps [Infographic]

by   |    |  456 views
Progressive Web apps (PWAs) are "experiences that combine the best of the Web and the best of apps," according to Google. No download is required, unlike a traditional mobile app, and the app becomes more powerful "as the user progressively builds a relationship" with it.

Today's infographic by AppInstitute, an app builder, explains more about this technology. For example, PWAs are 15 times faster to load and install than traditional native apps, the infographic says; that reduces the "friction" of downloading an app from an app store.

Progressive Web apps also require far less storage space than native apps, the infographic explains.

It also summarizes case studies by Google that show how companies have used PWAs to create better customer experiences, including AliExpress, which had a massive increase in iOS conversions and doubled pages visited after it introduced a PWA.

To see how other brands, including Forbes, Twitter, and more, have achieved success with progressive Web apps, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

