Creating Videos: What to Look for in a Voiceover Artist [Infographic]

by   |    |  537 views
Video is more than just a marketing trend—it's a proven way to achieve marketing goals from awareness to sales.

But creating videos can take more effort than creating more static types of content, and the process can involve people you don't normally work with. As today's infographic by video production agency Digital Brew explains, one of those people may be a voiceover artist. And that's probably not someone you have on your marketing team already.

So when it's time to find someone to voice your explainer video—or possibly other types of video—you want to find someone who can convey the voice of your brand, literally and figuratively.

According to research by Digital Brew, the ideal voice for most video projects is the "Approachable Expert," a friendly, yet authoritative, figure.

Check out the infographic to better understand the Approachable Expert archetype and ways to identify the right voiceover artist.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

