My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

SEO Periodic Table of Link Building and Acquisition [Infographic]

by   |    |  993 views
Email
Top

Online marketing agency Indago Digital recently produced a periodic table of link building and acquisition tactics, which highlights some of the methods most commonly used by SEO and digital marketers to increase website visibility and traffic.

Working from the templates of previous guides, such as the Periodic Table of SEO Ranking Factors, Indago drew on experience from its in-house team of experts and specialists to categorize link-building and acquisition tactics by type and assign a score system of -2 through to +3 to rank them by SEO value.

The table is made up of three layers:

1. Link-begging pertains to low-level methods, which Indago has bucketed as paid, such as paid blogging and advertorials.

2. Link-building considers a variation of technical aspects, such as broken links and page interlinking, as well as local link tactics, including regional news submissions, directories, and forums.


3. Link-earning offers the highest yield for SEO and content specialists. Tactics included here are split between collaboration (e.g., business partners, influencers, bloggers, nonprofit, education, and Web mentions) and attraction (e.g., newsjacking, authorship, social, interactive, and communities).

To see the full table, just tap or click on the image:

 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Search Engine MarketingSearch EnginesSEO

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!