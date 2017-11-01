SEO Periodic Table of Link Building and Acquisition [Infographic]

Online marketing agency Indago Digital recently produced a periodic table of link building and acquisition tactics, which highlights some of the methods most commonly used by SEO and digital marketers to increase website visibility and traffic.

Working from the templates of previous guides, such as the Periodic Table of SEO Ranking Factors, Indago drew on experience from its in-house team of experts and specialists to categorize link-building and acquisition tactics by type and assign a score system of -2 through to +3 to rank them by SEO value.

The table is made up of three layers:

1. Link-begging pertains to low-level methods, which Indago has bucketed as paid, such as paid blogging and advertorials.

2. Link-building considers a variation of technical aspects, such as broken links and page interlinking, as well as local link tactics, including regional news submissions, directories, and forums.





3. Link-earning offers the highest yield for SEO and content specialists. Tactics included here are split between collaboration (e.g., business partners, influencers, bloggers, nonprofit, education, and Web mentions) and attraction (e.g., newsjacking, authorship, social, interactive, and communities).

To see the full table, just tap or click on the image: