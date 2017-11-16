My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Triple Your Instagram Followers in 10 Steps [Infographic]

by   |    |  846 views
Email
Top

"With 75 million daily users, [Instagram] is fast becoming the social platform to have a presence on," states today's infographic by MakeAWebsiteHub.com. The graphic then offers 10 tips for encouraging Instagram users to follow your brand, including these:

• Use hashtags: Be specific, the graphic advises, such as opting for #beagle over simply the generic #dog.

• Know your filters: Nearly half of all images on Instagram have no filter applied to them. The filters that garner the most likes are Willow, Normal, and Toaster.

• Caption your photos: A good caption can turn a photo that's just OK into one that resonates with people.

•  Think about when you post... but don't overthink it: Although people tend to watch videos outside of work hours, and the peak time for brands to post is 2-3 PM, overall photo effectiveness is consistent no matter the time of the day you post.


Check out the infographic for all 10 tips that will boost your Instagram game. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

B2CInstagramMarketing TipsSocial Media

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!