The State of E-Commerce in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods [Infographic]

Every nine out of ten dollars in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry come from online sales, according to an infographic by Grip, a Web-based software that automatically generates images at scale.

The infographic offers insights into the current state of e-commerce in FMCG, also known as CPG (consumer packaged goods), as well as why e-commerce is no longer just an option for FMCG (it's a must-have) and which verticals have seen the most growth.

With the rise of e-commerce, brands will require better ways to stand out online. The graphic highlights five ways companies can improve their online presence.

Among the suggestions are personalization, reclaiming shelf appeal, and improving customer service.

To learn more about the role of e-commerce in CPG, check out the infographic:



