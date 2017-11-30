My Cart (0)
Will Mobile Devices Replace Desktop Computers? [Infographic]

by   |    |  571 views
Top

RIP, PCs. Well, maybe not yet, but that seems to be the trend.

"For the first time in history, US consumers are using smartphone and tablet apps more than PCs to access the Internet," says an infographic by NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology).

In 2016, consumers owned five devices, on average, the graphic explains, adding that in 2015 92% of adults owned mobile phones but only 73% owned desktop of laptop computers.

Technology has helped encourage mobile use, the infographic points out: the iPhone 6 A8 chip is 50 times faster than the chip in the first iPhone, and the GPU (graphics processing unit) is 84 times faster.

And although in the past shoppers have browsed on their smartphones and purchased on their computers, m-commerce is poised to make up 45% of the total e-commerce market by 2020, the infographic says.


To see more about how mobile killed the PC star, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


