Traditions Invented by Businesses to Make Money [Infographic]

From Father's Day to Black Friday, the year is full of holidays and traditions that we indulge in—not because of religious reasons that date back hundreds of years, but because of marketers who convinced us to celebrate them.

Perhaps one of the most well known is diamond engagement rings, a "tradition" started by De Beers, which popularized not only the product but also the guidelines on how much should be spent.

An infographic by Bizdaq, an online service for selling a business, highlights more of these traditions, some in the US and some abroad.

For example, Marshall Fields department store in Chicago started wedding registries, and Singles' Day in China was started by students but exploited by marketers, the graphic explains.

One holiday that was not created by marketers? Valentine's Day, although the advent of Hallmark did make the holiday more popular.


To see more creative marketing holidays and traditions, check out the graphic. Tap or click to see a larger version.


