How to Maximize the Benefits of Live-Marketing Events [Infographic]

At a time when the average consumer is exposed to 5,000 advertisements a day, brands need to create experiences that cut through the noise. Experiential marketing, AKA "live marketing," helps brands engage consumers on an emotional level.

That emotional, personal component is key because consumers expect a consistent experience across all channels. For example, 77% of consumers have chosen, recommended, or paid more for a brand that provides a personalized service or experience, according to today's infographic.

The graphic, by live marketing platform Limelight, details the mind-set, skill set, and tool set brands need to maximize the ROI of their live marketing strategies:

How can brands think holistically about the consumer experience?

What are the skills needed to engage them?

And how can technology and software help accelerate and scale results?

Take a look at the infographic to see how those three forces can work together to deliver a premium consumer experience, and learn about the benefits of doing so can bring to a brand.

Just tap or click to see a larger version:



