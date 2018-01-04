Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Five Essential Tips for Successful SMS Lead Generation [Infographic]

by   |    |  423 views
Email
Top

People interact differently with SMS than they do with other forms of communication, according to an infographic by Text Request, and marketers can be more successful with SMS lead generation when they pay attention to those differences.

For example, with SMS, people prefer conversations over promotions, the graphic explains.

Moreover, texting can be an easier way to collect information than asking users to fill out online forms, it adds.

So, to achieve lead-generation success via SMS, take the following five steps recommended in the graphic:

  1. Make your SMS information easily accessible across all channels.
  2. Have a strong call to action.
  3. Use SMS to qualify leads.
  4. Set up a fast process to follow up with SMS leads.
  5. Start now to get ahead of the competition. 

Check out the infographic to read up on all the details of the five steps you can take to generate leads through mobile messaging:


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Lead GenerationMarketing StrategyMobile MarketingSMS

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!