Five Essential Tips for Successful SMS Lead Generation [Infographic]

People interact differently with SMS than they do with other forms of communication, according to an infographic by Text Request, and marketers can be more successful with SMS lead generation when they pay attention to those differences.

For example, with SMS, people prefer conversations over promotions, the graphic explains.

Moreover, texting can be an easier way to collect information than asking users to fill out online forms, it adds.

So, to achieve lead-generation success via SMS, take the following five steps recommended in the graphic:

Make your SMS information easily accessible across all channels. Have a strong call to action. Use SMS to qualify leads. Set up a fast process to follow up with SMS leads. Start now to get ahead of the competition.

Check out the infographic to read up on all the details of the five steps you can take to generate leads through mobile messaging:





