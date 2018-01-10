What Do CMOs Predict for 2018? [Infographic]

If only you could read the thoughts of successful CMOs to see what they are planning for 2018... How helpful would it be to know what they are focusing on and where they think money should be spent?

Now you can know what they're thinking, because PAN Communications asked 11 CMOs from various industries about their thoughts for 2018 and put the highlights into a graphic.

What can we learn from these CMOs?

There's a lot to keep up with in 2018: From understanding your technology stack (Grant Johnson, CMO of Kofax) to influencer marketing (Carlos Gil, founder of Gil Media Co.), marketers have a lot on their plates.

Matt Heinz, president of Heinz Marketing, predicts that 2018 will bring more revenue responsibility to marketers, and Nilly Assia, CMO of Portnox, sees marketers' becoming more agile.





