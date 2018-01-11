Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

Top Influencer Marketing Trends of 2017 [Infographic]

by   |    |  917 views
What happened in the world of influencer marketing last year?

An infographic by influencer marketing platform Collective Bias, an Inmar influencer marketing company, highlights key points from several studies the company published in 2017 and 2016, and offers insights into the marketing tactic.

Specifically, the graphic looks at trends in the following categories: famous faces, product-loyal moms, consumer holiday shopping, platforms, sponsored content, and food trends.

Here are selected takeaways for each of those groupings:

  • Famous faces: Celebrities aren't as influential as "regular people" in relation to purchase decisions, the infographic points out.
  • Product-loyal moms: Moms are big online sharers; nearly half of them share images.
  • Consumer holiday shopping: Shoppers are looking to social media for gift-buying inspiration and recommendations.
  • Platforms: Amazon Spark is growing in popularity, but 46% of influencers say they are still "iffy" about the platform.
  • Sponsored content: Consumers don't mind sponsored content, the graphic says, but they are also responding to content quality, so keep it high.
  • Food trends: Moving beyond restaurants, influencers and the Pinterest platform are having a big impact on grocery buyers as well.

To see the entire roundup, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

