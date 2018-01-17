Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Marketing Tips for Livestreaming on Social Media [Infographic]

by   |    |  653 views
Email
Top

"Livestreaming" was a big buzzword in 2017, and it's not going away in 2018. Marketers who haven't explored this medium yet may want to take a look because, according to an infographic by Filmora, Facebook Live videos are watched three times longer than regular videos and the livestreaming industry could reach $70.05 billion by 2021.

There are more platforms for livestreaming than ever before. Facebook and YouTube dominate, but Instagram, Tumblr, and Snapchat are playing strong supporting roles.

For companies and brands, the infographic explains, livestreaming can be a helpful way to give customer service, make product announcements, conduct Q&A sessions, and more. 

The graphic also explores which platforms reach which audiences so you can see what might be the right fit for you.

To explore why you might consider livestreaming and how to do it, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

FacebookInstagramMarketing StrategyTumblrVideosYouTube

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!