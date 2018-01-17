Marketing Tips for Livestreaming on Social Media [Infographic]

"Livestreaming" was a big buzzword in 2017, and it's not going away in 2018. Marketers who haven't explored this medium yet may want to take a look because, according to an infographic by Filmora, Facebook Live videos are watched three times longer than regular videos and the livestreaming industry could reach $70.05 billion by 2021.

There are more platforms for livestreaming than ever before. Facebook and YouTube dominate, but Instagram, Tumblr, and Snapchat are playing strong supporting roles.

For companies and brands, the infographic explains, livestreaming can be a helpful way to give customer service, make product announcements, conduct Q&A sessions, and more.

The graphic also explores which platforms reach which audiences so you can see what might be the right fit for you.

To explore why you might consider livestreaming and how to do it, check out the infographic:



