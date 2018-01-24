What's New in Video Marketing? Trend Predictions for 2018 [Infographic]

A lot is happening in the world of video marketing, and an infographic by explainer video company Breadnbeyond captures much of what's been going on in the recent past and what marketers can expect this year.

For instance, livestreaming—which we posted about just recently—will become even bigger in 2018: 82% of consumers prefer live videos over other types of social posts, the infographic claims.

It also points out that short-lived content, such as videos on Snapchat and Instagram, may have a narrower reach, but that type of content comes with greater urgency—and so it can still show strong results.

When you are creating videos, consider using a square format for Facebook, which has more reach and more engagement, the graphic reports. And remember to letterbox and caption so viewers can read the content instead of hearing it, if they so choose.

The graphic goes on to give tips for marketing videos across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and even LinkedIn, as well as for ensuring your videos render well on mobile, and many more tips.





To see the overview of what's happening in video, check it out: