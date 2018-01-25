Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

Digital Trends 2018: Are Brands and Customers on the Same Page? [Infographic]

by   |    |  760 views
Last year, digital agency Code Computerlove looked at how brands and consumers react to various technology trends, and then summarized its findings in an infographic.

This year, the agency is back with an updated version of the graphic. Some of the overall findings are the same—e.g., consumers want better versions of the products they already use rather than new products—but there are some changes, too.

First, digital trends are being talked about in the media a lot more. The previous infographic noted that "augmented reality" was mentioned in the news throughout 2016 over 24 million times, and "voice assistants" a mere 10,700. In the updated version, for 2017, those counts are up to 41 million and 11 million, respectively.

Also, among voice assistants, Google Home is gaining some ground on Amazon Echo. Last year's infographic shows that searches for "Google Home" were fewer than half that those for "Amazon Echo" and "Alexa" combined. This year the numbers are a lot closer: 1.5 million vs. 1.9 million searches.

To see more about how consumers feel about new technologies, check out the infographic. (For comparison, here's last year's.)


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

