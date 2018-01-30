Six Pitfalls to Avoid in Your Next Experiential Marketing Campaign [Infographic]

Brands are doing more experiential marketing than ever before, but is it working? With the rise of data, experiential marketers have more power at their fingertips to measure and optimize their efforts—and, more important, to deliver a superior consumer experience.

Putting consumers first is paramount now. According to Forrester, the consumer-experience quality of 30% of companies will decline in 2018, putting them at a significant disadvantage against companies that focus on the buyer.

Take a look at six data-driven pitfalls that experiential marketers are facing today, as presented in this infographic by live marketing solution Limelight. It uses insights from major research firms and global brands to illustrate common pitfalls that in-person marketers and executives are facing.

The graphic also explores the following questions:

What is the missed opportunity cost of ignoring the consumer experience?

Why does audience engagement need to be the backbone of your event?

What is the benefit of putting data at the center of the marketing and sales decisions?

Scroll through the infographic to arm yourself with the knowledge you need to make waves with your next experiential marketing campaign. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



