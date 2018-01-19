Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

How to Perfect Your Retail 'Google My Business' Listing [Infographic]

Isn't it handy when you google a business name and you see that all the information you need is displayed on the right side of the screen? And isn't it annoying when that information isn't there?

Your customers feel the same way about your business, so making it easy to find your information is important to initiating a good customer experience.

The Google My Business listing can be a key part of that experience, and today's infographic by SMS Storetraffic explains how to claim your Google My Business profile and optimize your listing.

The graphic highlights what key information you should include in your listing and how to deal with negative reviews, and it even provide advice from three experts about using Google My Business.

To see how to give your customers a good search experience with Google My Business, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

