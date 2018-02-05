Content Marketing 2018: Final Call for Boarding [Infographic]

Keeping up with the latest trends in content marketing can quickly prove challenging.

Considering that 91% of B2B marketers and 86% of B2C marketers report using content marketing as a part of their overall marketing strategy, it's safe to say that content marketing is here to stay and the competition is getting only tougher.

Those stats are cited in an infographic by PointVisible that compares B2B and B2C content creation, usage, distribution, budget, metrics, and more.

Interestingly, the graphic points out that although 75% of marketers have a content marketing strategy, only around 37% of them have it actually written down. So if you haven't documented your content marketing strategy, this might be the time to do so—because that will help you gain some competitive advantage.

For a detailed breakdown of the latest content marketing statistics and trends, take a look at the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.







And if you want to compare it to stats from last year, check out the 2017 version.