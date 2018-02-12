The Top Three Reasons Sales and Marketing Alignment Is Off [Infographic]

Why, oh, why, in a time when Marketing and Sales alignment is all the buzz, are some marketing and sales teams' goals still not syncing up?

There are three main reasons, according to an infographic by InsideView:

1. Communication: Nearly half of all sales and marketing professionals agree this is a major issue, according to the graphic, and lack of communication is preventing each team from getting what they need from the other team.

2. Broken processes: Even something as simple as setting up regular, scheduled meetings can help.

3. Disconnected metrics: When Marketing focuses on brand awareness and top of funnel leads, whereas Sales priorities are attaining quotas and speeding up the sales cycle, it's hard to find a meeting of the minds about what to focus on.





Check out the infographic to see how your organization fares against these three challenges: