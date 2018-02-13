Programmatic Advertising: Benefits, Trends, and Solutions [Infographic]

Programmatic advertising is no longer optional for marketers who want to remain competitive. Over 60% of marketers use programmatic ads for brand campaigns, according to an infographic by Koeppel Direct.

The graphic highlights the benefits of programmatic, including increased efficiency, reduced media-buying costs, and omnichannel targeting.

But programmatic isn't perfect, and the graphic also highlights potential problems, such as ad fraud and the risk that ads are placed alongside questionable content.

Overall, however, marketers who haven't explored this channel may want to start, because the advantages of programmatic marketing tend to outweigh the disadvantages.

Check out the graphic for details on programmatic marketing trends, tips on how to run a successful campaign, and more:



