Keyword Selection: The Key to Earning High Search Ranking [Infographic]

Only one thing brings search engine traffic to your website: searches.

And searches—especially B2B searches—only sometimes begin with voice queries. The vast majority of the time, they still begin with typing.

But, every time, they're based on keywords.

Keywords feed the search engine. Search engines feed B2B marketers—or at least they can. Therefore, you need to understand how to select keywords, which tools will help you do that, and where to use them.

Based on this in-depth post, Feldman Creative teamed-up with the search marketing experts at ToTheWeb to create the ultimate keyword selection guide—in the form of the infographic, below.





(ToTheWeb also offers a robust series of free B2B search marketing tools, which you may find helpful for optimizing your webpages to succeed with search.)